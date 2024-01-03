Is Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.79. With the company’s per share price at $2.89 changed hands at $0.46 or 18.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $109.96M. ATHA’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.6% off its 52-week high of $4.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 53.98% up since then. When we look at Athira Pharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.65K.

Analysts gave the Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ATHA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Athira Pharma Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.94.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information

Instantly ATHA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 33.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.97 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 18.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.93%, with the 5-day performance at 33.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA) is 100.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Athira Pharma Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.35% over the past 6 months, a -31.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Athira Pharma Inc will fall -77.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -26.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -100.67%. The 2024 estimates are for Athira Pharma Inc earnings to decrease by -31.09%.

ATHA Dividends

Athira Pharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.04% of Athira Pharma Inc shares while 67.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.02%. There are 67.61% institutions holding the Athira Pharma Inc stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.61% of the shares, roughly 4.8 million ATHA shares worth $14.15 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.29% or 3.15 million shares worth $9.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $4.4 million under it, the former controlled 3.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $3.49 million.