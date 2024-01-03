Is AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 6.16 million AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $4.85 changed hands at -$1.18 or -19.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $433.93M. ASTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.22% off its 52-week high of $7.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.73, which suggests the last value was 43.71% up since then. When we look at AST SpaceMobile Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Analysts gave the AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASTS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.71 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -19.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.57%, with the 5-day performance at -20.10% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.14 days.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AST SpaceMobile Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.08% over the past 6 months, a -62.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AST SpaceMobile Inc will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.40% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for AST SpaceMobile Inc earnings to decrease by -30.20%.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.02% of AST SpaceMobile Inc shares while 32.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.26%. There are 32.99% institutions holding the AST SpaceMobile Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 5.90% of the shares, roughly 5.31 million ASTS shares worth $25.77 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.82% or 4.34 million shares worth $21.06 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 2.48 million shares estimated at $12.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $10.69 million.