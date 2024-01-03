Is Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ALAR) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $9.04 changed hands at $1.28 or 16.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.43M. ALAR’s last price was a premium, traded about 14.16% off its 52-week high of $7.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.46, which suggests the last value was 83.85% up since then. When we look at Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 50.90K.

Analysts gave the Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALAR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR) trade information

Instantly ALAR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 70.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.09 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 16.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.49%, with the 5-day performance at 70.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR) is 101.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21180.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (ALAR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR will rise 127.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 185.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $7.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.17 million and $5.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 71.73%. The 2024 estimates are for Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR earnings to decrease by -255.95%.

ALAR Dividends

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ALAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR shares while 0.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.89%. There are 0.88% institutions holding the Alarum Technologies Ltd ADR stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 20061.0 ALAR shares worth $0.18 million.

Rhumbline Advisers holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.20% or 11627.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 2487.0 shares estimated at $22482.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.