Investors Could Make -16029.03% On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $0.31 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.67M. WHLR’s last price was a discount, traded about -6032.26% off its 52-week high of $19.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 48.39% up since then. When we look at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.46 million.

Analysts gave the Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WHLR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Instantly WHLR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3379 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.61%, with the 5-day performance at 9.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) is -18.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 95560.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WHLR’s forecast low is $50.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16029.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16029.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.14%.

WHLR Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc shares while 41.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.95%. There are 41.70% institutions holding the Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc stock share, with Stilwell Value LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.04% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million WHLR shares worth $0.73 million.

Krilogy Financial, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.47% or 63500.0 shares worth $0.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12815.0 shares estimated at $78940.0 under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 11652.0 shares worth around $71776.0.