Investing In Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.62 million Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $6.96 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28B. LESL’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.98% off its 52-week high of $17.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.39, which suggests the last value was 36.93% up since then. When we look at Leslies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Analysts gave the Leslies Inc (LESL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended LESL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Leslies Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.16 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.72%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL) is 41.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.43 days.

Leslies Inc (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leslies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.27% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Leslies Inc will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $169.61 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Leslies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $204.05 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.95%. The 2024 estimates are for Leslies Inc earnings to decrease by -1.19%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.70% per year.

LESL Dividends

Leslies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.50% of Leslies Inc shares while 117.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 122.58%. There are 117.07% institutions holding the Leslies Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.48% of the shares, roughly 24.8 million LESL shares worth $232.84 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 17.98 million shares worth $168.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Ariel Fund. With 12.43 million shares estimated at $70.36 million under it, the former controlled 6.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ariel Fund held about 3.69% of the shares, roughly 6.79 million shares worth around $63.73 million.