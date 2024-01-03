Investing In Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $2.74 changed hands at $0.1 or 3.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.83M. IMPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -108.39% off its 52-week high of $5.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 56.93% up since then. When we look at Imperial Petroleum Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 749.18K.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.95 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 3.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.79%, with the 5-day performance at -2.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 65.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.26 days.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.51% of Imperial Petroleum Inc shares while 8.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.55%. There are 8.47% institutions holding the Imperial Petroleum Inc stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 6.13% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million IMPP shares worth $2.87 million.

CVI Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.35% or 0.4 million shares worth $1.1 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 10346.0 shares estimated at $28348.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares.