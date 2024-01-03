ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 3.09 million ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $5.24 changed hands at $0.22 or 4.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.50B. IBRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.25% off its 52-week high of $6.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 76.91% up since then. When we look at ImmunityBio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.95 million.

Analysts gave the ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IBRX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.28 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 4.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.38%, with the 5-day performance at 18.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 42.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.04 days.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ImmunityBio Inc will rise 35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 112.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunityBio Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $73k and $360k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -72.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -94.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.79%. The 2024 estimates are for ImmunityBio Inc earnings to increase by 10.58%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.70% per year.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 03.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.35% of ImmunityBio Inc shares while 7.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.24%. There are 7.91% institutions holding the ImmunityBio Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 2.20% of the shares, roughly 14.68 million IBRX shares worth $76.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.62% or 10.81 million shares worth $56.65 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.83 million shares estimated at $30.54 million under it, the former controlled 0.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 3.52 million shares worth around $18.42 million.