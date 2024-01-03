Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 2.11 million Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.20 changing hands around $0.04 or 3.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $54.74M. ICCM’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.0% off its 52-week high of $1.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 56.67% up since then. When we look at Icecure Medical Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Analysts gave the Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ICCM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Icecure Medical Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Instantly ICCM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.15%, with the 5-day performance at 27.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) is 16.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Icecure Medical Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.80% over the past 6 months, a 26.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Icecure Medical Ltd will rise 27.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $950k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Icecure Medical Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $930k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $939k and $710k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.72%. The 2024 estimates are for Icecure Medical Ltd earnings to increase by 27.17%.

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Icecure Medical Ltd shares while 0.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.52%.