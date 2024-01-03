i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) Lose -2.11%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.62 changed hands at -$0.04 or -2.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $485.06M. IAUX’s current price is a discount, trading about -93.83% off its 52-week high of $3.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 22.84% up since then. When we look at i-80 Gold Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IAUX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Instantly IAUX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -2.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.67%, with the 5-day performance at -11.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is -3.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7 days.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the i-80 Gold Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.46% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.80%.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.56% of i-80 Gold Corp shares while 49.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.12%. There are 49.97% institutions holding the i-80 Gold Corp stock share, with Sprott Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.79% of the shares, roughly 22.7 million IAUX shares worth $51.08 million.

Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.96% or 20.3 million shares worth $45.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. With 15.92 million shares estimated at $35.81 million under it, the former controlled 5.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold held about 4.27% of the shares, roughly 12.46 million shares worth around $24.67 million.