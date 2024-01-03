How Will SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 37.19 million SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $9.65 changed hands at -$0.3 or -3.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.25B. SOFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.24% off its 52-week high of $11.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.43, which suggests the last value was 54.09% up since then. When we look at SoFi Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 43.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.66 million.

Analysts gave the SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.89. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended SOFI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SoFi Technologies Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.49 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -3.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 32.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 128.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SoFi Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.26% over the past 6 months, a 2.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SoFi Technologies Inc will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $571.78 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that SoFi Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $576.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $443.42 million and $460.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for SoFi Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 1.92%.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 29 and February 02.