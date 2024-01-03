Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.7 million Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.94 changed hands at -$0.14 or -2.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.68B. HMY’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.77% off its 52-week high of $6.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.92, which suggests the last value was 50.84% up since then. When we look at Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.90 million.

Analysts gave the Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.88. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HMY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Instantly HMY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.52 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -2.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.41%, with the 5-day performance at -5.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) is -5.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HMY’s forecast low is $60.00 with $98.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1549.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -910.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.88% over the past 6 months, a 53.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 67.35%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 1.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares while 30.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.59%. There are 30.59% institutions holding the Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.60% of the shares, roughly 53.25 million HMY shares worth $223.66 million.

Lingotto Investment Management Llp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.00% or 24.79 million shares worth $104.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 32.88 million shares estimated at $123.63 million under it, the former controlled 5.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 16.21 million shares worth around $60.95 million.