Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Shares Are Down -2.96% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $3.94 changed hands at -$0.12 or -2.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $311.26M. SUPV’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.32% off its 52-week high of $4.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 55.33% up since then. When we look at Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 834.36K.

Analysts gave the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SUPV as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Instantly SUPV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.66 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -2.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.96%, with the 5-day performance at -11.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) is 15.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $210.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SUPV’s forecast low is $210.00 with $210.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5229.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5229.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.88% over the past 6 months, a 268.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR will rise 720.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 460.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.60% down from the last financial year.

The 2024 estimates are for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR earnings to increase by 391.40%.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.47% of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares while 5.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.67%. There are 5.30% institutions holding the Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stock share, with Long Focus Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.86% of the shares, roughly 1.47 million SUPV shares worth $4.57 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.48% or 0.38 million shares worth $1.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 0.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.36 million.