fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 8.26 million fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.41. With the company’s per share price at $3.15 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $922.35M. FUBO’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.86% off its 52-week high of $3.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 69.52% up since then. When we look at fuboTV Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.61 million.

Analysts gave the fuboTV Inc (FUBO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended FUBO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. fuboTV Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Instantly FUBO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.42 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.94%, with the 5-day performance at -3.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) is -1.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.28 days.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the fuboTV Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.00% over the past 6 months, a 64.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for fuboTV Inc will rise 59.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $397.66 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that fuboTV Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $395.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $319.31 million and $324.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for fuboTV Inc earnings to increase by 64.15%.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.13% of fuboTV Inc shares while 37.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.58%. There are 37.37% institutions holding the fuboTV Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 51.35% of the shares, roughly 24.34 million FUBO shares worth $50.62 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 38.70% or 18.34 million shares worth $38.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 9.31 million shares estimated at $19.37 million under it, the former controlled 19.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 9.91% of the shares, roughly 4.7 million shares worth around $10.99 million.