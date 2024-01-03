Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) Stock Forecast For 2024: $20.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 17.14 million Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.70 changed hands at -$0.46 or -3.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.83B. F’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.79% off its 52-week high of $15.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.63, which suggests the last value was 17.69% up since then. When we look at Ford Motor Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 42.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.69 million.

Analysts gave the Ford Motor Co. (F) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.38. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended F as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ford Motor Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) trade information

Instantly F was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.45 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -3.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.02%, with the 5-day performance at -6.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) is 10.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 150.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, F’s forecast low is $9.50 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Ford Motor Co. (F) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ford Motor Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.78% over the past 6 months, a -1.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ford Motor Co. will fall -72.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.41 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ford Motor Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $41.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.77 billion and $36.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Ford Motor Co. earnings to decrease by -0.59%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.46% per year.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 05. The 5.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.63. It is important to note, however, that the 5.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Ford Motor Co. shares while 56.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.20%. There are 56.09% institutions holding the Ford Motor Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.63% of the shares, roughly 339.1 million F shares worth $5.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.10% or 279.18 million shares worth $4.22 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 122.56 million shares estimated at $1.85 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 93.57 million shares worth around $1.42 billion.