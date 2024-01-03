Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 5.27 million Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.72 changed hands at -$6.58 or -21.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.28B. FLEX’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.64% off its 52-week high of $30.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.44, which suggests the last value was 18.04% up since then. When we look at Flex Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 million.

Analysts gave the Flex Ltd (FLEX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.45. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FLEX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Flex Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Instantly FLEX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -22.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.75 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -21.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.13%, with the 5-day performance at -22.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) is -8.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FLEX’s forecast low is $32.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flex Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.09% over the past 6 months, a 8.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Flex Ltd will fall -1.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.73 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Flex Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $6.94 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.76 billion and $7.48 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.61%. The 2024 estimates are for Flex Ltd earnings to increase by 8.33%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.60% per year.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 23 and January 29.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of Flex Ltd shares while 97.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.49%. There are 97.82% institutions holding the Flex Ltd stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.63% of the shares, roughly 47.14 million FLEX shares worth $1.3 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.01% or 44.42 million shares worth $1.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. With 17.23 million shares estimated at $476.34 million under it, the former controlled 3.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held about 3.38% of the shares, roughly 15.01 million shares worth around $414.82 million.