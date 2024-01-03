First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 5.27 million First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.11 changing hands around $1.29 or 33.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.42M. FWBI’s current price is a discount, trading about -3406.85% off its 52-week high of $179.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.75, which suggests the last value was 46.18% up since then. When we look at First Wave BioPharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 513.43K.

Analysts gave the First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FWBI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. First Wave BioPharma Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$4.4.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Instantly FWBI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 38.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.51 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 33.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.55%, with the 5-day performance at 38.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) is -10.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12180.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.68 days.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Wave BioPharma Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.21% over the past 6 months, a 88.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Wave BioPharma Inc will rise 97.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 93.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 60.56%. The 2024 estimates are for First Wave BioPharma Inc earnings to increase by 80.26%.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.68% of First Wave BioPharma Inc shares while 1.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.98%. There are 1.97% institutions holding the First Wave BioPharma Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 16477.0 FWBI shares worth $26363.0.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 11797.0 shares worth $18875.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. With 16477.0 shares estimated at $26363.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1127.0 shares worth around $2096.0.