ESS Tech Inc (NYSE: GWH)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 1.07 million ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $1.17 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $202.42M. GWH’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.37% off its 52-week high of $2.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 35.9% up since then. When we look at ESS Tech Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the ESS Tech Inc (GWH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.83. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GWH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ESS Tech Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Instantly GWH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.63%, with the 5-day performance at 2.63% in the green. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.19 days.

ESS Tech Inc (GWH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ESS Tech Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.52% over the past 6 months, a 13.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ESS Tech Inc will rise 31.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 870.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.54 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ESS Tech Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16k and $372k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22,025.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,453.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for ESS Tech Inc earnings to increase by 4.41%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.56% per year.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.