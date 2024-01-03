Erasca Inc (ERAS) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $2.17 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $327.87M. ERAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -111.98% off its 52-week high of $4.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 30.41% up since then. When we look at Erasca Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the Erasca Inc (ERAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ERAS as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Erasca Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Instantly ERAS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.25 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.88%, with the 5-day performance at 2.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) is 27.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.92 days.

Erasca Inc (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Erasca Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.38% over the past 6 months, a 17.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Erasca Inc will rise 80.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Erasca Inc earnings to increase by 54.41%.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.58% of Erasca Inc shares while 54.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.88%. There are 54.10% institutions holding the Erasca Inc stock share, with Arch Venture Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.32% of the shares, roughly 11.06 million ERAS shares worth $30.51 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.16% or 10.81 million shares worth $29.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $5.37 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 1.87 million shares worth around $4.85 million.