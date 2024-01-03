Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.59 changed hands at $0.05 or 9.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.88M. DFLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -2006.78% off its 52-week high of $12.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 15.25% up since then. When we look at Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 571.52K.

Analysts gave the Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DFLI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Denali Therapeutics Inc..

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DFLI) trade information

Instantly DFLI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6390 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 9.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.34%, with the 5-day performance at 3.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DFLI) is 3.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.77 days.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.51% over the past 6 months, a 9.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp earnings to decrease by -9.50%.

DFLI Dividends

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DFLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.51% of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp shares while 10.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.17%. There are 10.51% institutions holding the Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.52% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million DFLI shares worth $1.32 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.36% or 0.8 million shares worth $1.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $0.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.59% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.59 million.