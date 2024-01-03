Could Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 4.54 million Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $3.16 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $848.43M. WOOF’s last price was a discount, traded about -297.78% off its 52-week high of $12.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.63, which suggests the last value was 16.77% up since then. When we look at Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.47 million.

Analysts gave the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended WOOF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

However, in the 30-day time frame, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) is 4.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.33% over the past 6 months, a -89.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc will fall -87.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -116.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.62 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $1.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.58 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc earnings to decrease by -84.65%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.80% per year.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 25.