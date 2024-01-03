Could Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 7.34 million Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at $0.06 or 15.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.25M. CTRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -153.06% off its 52-week high of $1.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 40.82% up since then. When we look at Castor Maritime Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 528.82K.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Instantly CTRM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6348 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 15.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.06%, with the 5-day performance at 7.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 44.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Castor Maritime Inc shares while 0.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.94%. There are 0.94% institutions holding the Castor Maritime Inc stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million CTRM shares worth $0.1 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 0.14 million shares worth $63219.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $92488.0 under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 49703.0 shares worth around $22550.0.