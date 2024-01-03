Could Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 3.32 million Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $67.81 changed hands at -$1.11 or -1.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $69.52B. ARM’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.0% off its 52-week high of $78.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.50, which suggests the last value was 31.43% up since then. When we look at Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.92 million.

Analysts gave the Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.94. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended ARM as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Instantly ARM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 78.66 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -1.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.76%, with the 5-day performance at -7.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is 6.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

ARM Dividends

Arm Holdings plc. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 90.69% of Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares while 7.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.44%. There are 7.96% institutions holding the Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock share, with FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million ARM shares worth $19.83 million.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 90000.0 shares worth $4.82 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 46815.0 shares estimated at $2.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 21272.0 shares worth around $1.14 million.