Could Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 3.45 million Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.76 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.45B. ABEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.87% off its 52-week high of $3.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.28, which suggests the last value was 17.39% up since then. When we look at Ambev S.A. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.66 million.

Analysts gave the Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.06. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ABEV as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

With action -2.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.43%, with the 5-day performance at -2.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) is 2.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.51, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABEV’s forecast low is $14.00 with $18.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -577.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -407.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ambev S.A. ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.01% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.85%. The 2024 estimates are for Ambev S.A. ADR earnings to increase by 4.93%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.80% per year.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 5.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 5.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambev S.A. ADR shares while 8.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.78%. There are 8.78% institutions holding the Ambev S.A. ADR stock share, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.98% of the shares, roughly 311.64 million ABEV shares worth $991.02 million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 116.53 million shares worth $370.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Overseas Fund. With 149.62 million shares estimated at $466.81 million under it, the former controlled 0.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Overseas Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 74.79 million shares worth around $233.34 million.