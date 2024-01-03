CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.62 million CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s per share price at $2.86 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $606.49M. COMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -226.57% off its 52-week high of $9.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the last value was 53.15% up since then. When we look at CommScope Holding Company Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

Analysts gave the CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.78. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended COMM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Instantly COMM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.99 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 1.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.42%, with the 5-day performance at 4.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) is 71.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.22, meaning bulls need a downside of -28.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COMM’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.07% for it to hit the projected low.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CommScope Holding Company Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.53% over the past 6 months, a -56.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for CommScope Holding Company Inc earnings to decrease by -56.87%.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.34% of CommScope Holding Company Inc shares while 88.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.84%. There are 88.77% institutions holding the CommScope Holding Company Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.20% of the shares, roughly 34.33 million COMM shares worth $193.29 million.

Fpr Partners Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.89% or 20.95 million shares worth $117.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.03 million shares estimated at $30.35 million under it, the former controlled 4.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $35.3 million.