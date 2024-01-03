Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 2.5 million Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.03 changed hands at -$0.74 or -3.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.61B. CLF’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.97% off its 52-week high of $22.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.61, which suggests the last value was 28.48% up since then. When we look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.42 million.

Analysts gave the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.27. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CLF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Instantly CLF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.18 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -3.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.81%, with the 5-day performance at -8.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is 4.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLF’s forecast low is $11.45 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.96% over the past 6 months, a -62.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.26%. The 2024 estimates are for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc earnings to decrease by -53.37%.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.62% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares while 67.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.20%. There are 67.10% institutions holding the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.99% of the shares, roughly 50.82 million CLF shares worth $851.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.88% or 50.25 million shares worth $842.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 16.09 million shares estimated at $269.59 million under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.13% of the shares, roughly 15.91 million shares worth around $248.66 million.