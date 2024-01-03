Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.71 million Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s per share price at $3.80 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $847.48M. CLNE’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.53% off its 52-week high of $6.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.03, which suggests the last value was 20.26% up since then. When we look at Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Analysts gave the Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.18. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CLNE as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Instantly CLNE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.13 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.78%, with the 5-day performance at -3.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) is 5.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLNE’s forecast low is $5.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -478.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clean Energy Fuels Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.33% over the past 6 months, a -600.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.95 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $102.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113.76 million and $132.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.00%. The 2024 estimates are for Clean Energy Fuels Corp earnings to decrease by -585.71%.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.