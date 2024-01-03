Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAC) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s per share price at $0.66 changed hands at -$0.03 or -4.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.69M. RNAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -201.52% off its 52-week high of $1.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66. When we look at Cartesian Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 840.27K.

Analysts gave the Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RNAC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cartesian Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) trade information

Instantly RNAC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8100 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -4.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.96%, with the 5-day performance at -8.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC) is -51.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RNAC’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -51.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cartesian Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.50% over the past 6 months, a -350.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cartesian Therapeutics Inc will fall -175.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -79.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.87 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cartesian Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.8 million and $5.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -65.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Cartesian Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -197.92%.

RNAC Dividends

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.06% of Cartesian Therapeutics Inc shares while 47.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.75%.