Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 13.99 million Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.38 changed hands at -$0.91 or -5.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.73B. CCL’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.51% off its 52-week high of $19.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.92, which suggests the last value was 51.65% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.59 million.

Analysts gave the Carnival Corp. (CCL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CCL as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Carnival Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.88 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.65%, with the 5-day performance at -11.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is 3.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 100.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CCL’s forecast low is $7.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 57.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carnival Corp. will rise 65.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 106.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.4 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Carnival Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2024 will be $5.77 billion.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 25 and March 29. The 0.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.