Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.7 million Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s per share price at $5.57 changed hands at -$0.16 or -2.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $492.56M. CRBU’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.22% off its 52-week high of $8.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.44, which suggests the last value was 38.24% up since then. When we look at Caribou Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Analysts gave the Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.22. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRBU as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Caribou Biosciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

Instantly CRBU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.32 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.79%, with the 5-day performance at -9.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) is -5.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.81 days.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Caribou Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.52% over the past 6 months, a 15.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Caribou Biosciences Inc will rise 11.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 115.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.72 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Caribou Biosciences Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.69 million and $3.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.20%.

The 2024 estimates are for Caribou Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 14.65%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.60% per year.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.43% of Caribou Biosciences Inc shares while 83.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.80%. There are 83.89% institutions holding the Caribou Biosciences Inc stock share, with Pfm Health Sciences, Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.31% of the shares, roughly 5.57 million CRBU shares worth $23.68 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.40% or 4.76 million shares worth $20.25 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.48 million shares estimated at $6.29 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $7.8 million.