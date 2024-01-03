Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.91. With the company’s per share price at $0.23 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.91M. CEI’s last price was a discount, traded about -978.26% off its 52-week high of $2.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 13.04% up since then. When we look at Camber Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.77 million.

Analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc (CEI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 5.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CEI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Camber Energy Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2375 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.44%, with the 5-day performance at 3.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is -5.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.29 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 96.67%.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.80% of Camber Energy Inc shares while 2.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.54%. There are 2.44% institutions holding the Camber Energy Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million CEI shares worth $0.8 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.22 million.