C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 9.09 million C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $28.74 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.44B. AI’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.04% off its 52-week high of $48.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.48, which suggests the last value was 63.54% up since then. When we look at C3.ai Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.75 million.

Analysts gave the C3.ai Inc (AI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.07. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended AI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. C3.ai Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 31.13 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.10%. However, in the 30-day time frame, C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) is -1.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.

C3.ai Inc (AI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C3.ai Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.32% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C3.ai Inc will fall -366.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -76.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.14 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that C3.ai Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $84.45 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -62.57%. The 2024 estimates are for C3.ai Inc earnings to decrease by -73.95%.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.25% of C3.ai Inc shares while 41.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.82%. There are 41.97% institutions holding the C3.ai Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.56% of the shares, roughly 9.82 million AI shares worth $357.65 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.31% or 4.95 million shares worth $180.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.99 million shares estimated at $108.97 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $92.02 million.