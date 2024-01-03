Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 1.26 million Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $248.57 changed hands at -$3.19 or -1.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $150.38B. BA’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.63% off its 52-week high of $267.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $176.25, which suggests the last value was 29.09% up since then. When we look at Boeing Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.92 million.

Analysts gave the Boeing Co. (BA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.53. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended BA as a Hold, 22 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Boeing Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.94.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 264.66 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.64%, with the 5-day performance at -5.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) is 6.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $272.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BA’s forecast low is $190.00 with $320.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Boeing Co. (BA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Boeing Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.53% over the past 6 months, a 47.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Boeing Co. will rise 46.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 117.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.03 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Boeing Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.98 billion and $17.57 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Boeing Co. earnings to increase by 44.93%.

BA Dividends

Boeing Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 23 and January 29.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Boeing Co. shares while 62.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.97%. There are 62.93% institutions holding the Boeing Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 7.87% of the shares, roughly 47.61 million BA shares worth $11.77 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.07% or 36.71 million shares worth $9.08 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 18.78 million shares estimated at $4.64 billion under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 13.62 million shares worth around $3.37 billion.