Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.18 changed hands at -$1.13 or -4.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $810.20M. BLBD’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.38% off its 52-week high of $28.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.84, which suggests the last value was 56.95% up since then. When we look at Blue Bird Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 411.01K.

Analysts gave the Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.17. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BLBD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blue Bird Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) trade information

Instantly BLBD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.27 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -4.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.58%, with the 5-day performance at -9.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) is 28.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BLBD’s forecast low is $25.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blue Bird Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.74% over the past 6 months, a 80.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blue Bird Corp will rise 223.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $282.2 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Blue Bird Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $322.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $211.17 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.09%. The 2024 estimates are for Blue Bird Corp earnings to increase by 78.35%.