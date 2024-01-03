Better Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: BTTX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 10.97 million Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at -$0.01 or -6.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.11M. BTTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -794.44% off its 52-week high of $1.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at Better Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Analysts gave the Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTTX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Better Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Instantly BTTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2036 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -6.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.31%, with the 5-day performance at 3.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) is -6.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Better Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.90% over the past 6 months, a 49.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Better Therapeutics Inc will rise 67.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.40% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Better Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 50.59%.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 48.55% of Better Therapeutics Inc shares while 5.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.81%. There are 5.05% institutions holding the Better Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.08% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million BTTX shares worth $0.47 million.

Farallon Capital Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 0.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.12 million.