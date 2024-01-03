Benson Hill Inc (NYSE: BHIL): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at -$0.02 or -13.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.26M. BHIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1793.33% off its 52-week high of $2.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 13.33% up since then. When we look at Benson Hill Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BHIL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Benson Hill Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Instantly BHIL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1833 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -13.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.69%, with the 5-day performance at -11.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) is -25.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.14 days.

Benson Hill Inc (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Benson Hill Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.19% over the past 6 months, a -12.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Benson Hill Inc will rise 44.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -650.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $79.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Benson Hill Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $87.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $99.18 million and $134.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -35.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Benson Hill Inc earnings to decrease by -6.36%.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.74% of Benson Hill Inc shares while 31.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.02%. There are 31.82% institutions holding the Benson Hill Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.59% of the shares, roughly 17.86 million BHIL shares worth $23.22 million.

Alphabet Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 15.35 million shares worth $19.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.92 million shares estimated at $2.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 3.33 million shares worth around $4.33 million.