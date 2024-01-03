Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 9.96 million Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.38 changed hands at -$0.52 or -1.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $264.12B. BAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.84% off its 52-week high of $37.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.96, which suggests the last value was 25.22% up since then. When we look at Bank Of America Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.09 million.

Analysts gave the Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.11. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended BAC as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bank Of America Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Bank of America Corporation.

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) trade information

Instantly BAC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.07 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -1.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.88%, with the 5-day performance at -1.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) is 7.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 75.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BAC’s forecast low is $29.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bank Of America Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.77% over the past 6 months, a 6.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.36%. The 2024 estimates are for Bank Of America Corp. earnings to increase by 7.74%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.37% per year.

BAC Dividends

Bank Of America Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 12. The 2.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 2.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Bank Of America Corp. shares while 70.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.04%. There are 70.97% institutions holding the Bank Of America Corp. stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.00% of the shares, roughly 1.03 billion BAC shares worth $29.63 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 609.51 million shares worth $17.49 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 211.14 million shares estimated at $6.06 billion under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 165.08 million shares worth around $4.74 billion.