Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 10.23 million Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.11. With the company’s per share price at $3.73 changed hands at -$0.64 or -14.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.67B. AUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.95% off its 52-week high of $4.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.14, which suggests the last value was 69.44% up since then. When we look at Aurora Innovation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.63 million.

Analysts gave the Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AUR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.81 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -14.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.65%, with the 5-day performance at -14.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) is 70.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.32 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aurora Innovation Inc will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.60% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2 million.

The 2024 estimates are for Aurora Innovation Inc earnings to increase by 58.41%.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 19.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.12% of Aurora Innovation Inc shares while 57.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.48%. There are 57.63% institutions holding the Aurora Innovation Inc stock share, with T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.98% of the shares, roughly 53.99 million AUR shares worth $158.75 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.20% or 45.54 million shares worth $133.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 34.67 million shares estimated at $101.92 million under it, the former controlled 3.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 13.15 million shares worth around $38.66 million.