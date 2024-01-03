Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) Shares Inclined By 62.22% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 2.77 million Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.21. With the company’s per share price at $2.19 changed hands at -$0.09 or -3.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.86M. ASTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -406.85% off its 52-week high of $11.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 71.69% up since then. When we look at Astra Space Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Analysts gave the Astra Space Inc (ASTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ASTR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Astra Space Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 72.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.67 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -3.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.95%, with the 5-day performance at 72.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR) is 62.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

Astra Space Inc (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Astra Space Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.14% over the past 6 months, a 29.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 139.10% up from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.91 million and $2.68 million respectively.

Astra Space Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.68% of Astra Space Inc shares while 20.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.43%. There are 20.09% institutions holding the Astra Space Inc stock share, with Acme, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.68% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million ASTR shares worth $10.41 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.34% or 0.5 million shares worth $2.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.35 million shares estimated at $1.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.63 million.