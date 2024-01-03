Are Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) Shares Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.11M. DTIL’s last price was a discount, traded about -291.89% off its 52-week high of $1.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 24.32% up since then. When we look at Precision Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 905.20K.

Analysts gave the Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DTIL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Precision Biosciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

Instantly DTIL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3880 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.37%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) is 4.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DTIL’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -710.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -440.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Precision Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.48% over the past 6 months, a 77.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Precision Biosciences Inc will rise 73.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 112.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.48 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Precision Biosciences Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $8.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.6 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.76%. The 2024 estimates are for Precision Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 60.47%.

DTIL Dividends

Precision Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Precision Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.24% of Precision Biosciences Inc shares while 29.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.05%. There are 29.20% institutions holding the Precision Biosciences Inc stock share, with Great Point Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.49% of the shares, roughly 7.47 million DTIL shares worth $3.93 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.84% or 6.72 million shares worth $3.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $3.53 million under it, the former controlled 5.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $1.28 million.