Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 5.05 million Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.53. With the company’s per share price at $5.81 changed hands at -$0.33 or -5.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.75B. ACHR’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.92% off its 52-week high of $7.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.77, which suggests the last value was 69.54% up since then. When we look at Archer Aviation Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.96 million.

Analysts gave the Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.43. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACHR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Archer Aviation Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Instantly ACHR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.69 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -5.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.37%, with the 5-day performance at -9.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) is -2.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.63 days.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Archer Aviation Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.35% over the past 6 months, a -24.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Archer Aviation Inc will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.10% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $320k.

The 2024 estimates are for Archer Aviation Inc earnings to decrease by -0.89%.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.21% of Archer Aviation Inc shares while 44.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.92%. There are 44.21% institutions holding the Archer Aviation Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 9.36% of the shares, roughly 23.79 million ACHR shares worth $138.22 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.10% or 12.96 million shares worth $75.3 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. With 12.15 million shares estimated at $70.6 million under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF held about 3.57% of the shares, roughly 9.08 million shares worth around $52.75 million.