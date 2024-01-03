Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.6 million Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.88. With the company’s per share price at $6.96 changed hands at $0.22 or 3.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $736.72M. APLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.95% off its 52-week high of $11.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 76.87% up since then. When we look at Applied Digital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Analysts gave the Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APLD as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied Digital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Instantly APLD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.58 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.26%, with the 5-day performance at -3.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is 49.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.6 days.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Digital Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.77% over the past 6 months, a 136.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied Digital Corporation will rise 103.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 337.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 539.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $57.31 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Applied Digital Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $110.92 million.

The 2024 estimates are for Applied Digital Corporation earnings to increase by 200.00%.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 08 and January 12.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.09% of Applied Digital Corporation shares while 53.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.37%. There are 53.90% institutions holding the Applied Digital Corporation stock share, with Hood River Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 7.14% of the shares, roughly 7.59 million APLD shares worth $52.82 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.21% or 4.48 million shares worth $31.16 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.66 million shares estimated at $25.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $12.89 million.