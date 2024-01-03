Analyzing Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $2.27 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $273.72M. MRSN’s last price was a discount, traded about -323.79% off its 52-week high of $9.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 64.76% up since then. When we look at Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Analysts gave the Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MRSN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Instantly MRSN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.43 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.16%, with the 5-day performance at 12.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) is 37.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRSN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -120.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mersana Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.63% over the past 6 months, a 30.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mersana Therapeutics Inc will rise 52.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.66 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.69 million and $7.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.10%. The 2024 estimates are for Mersana Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 30.82%.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.23% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc shares while 96.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.46%. There are 96.25% institutions holding the Mersana Therapeutics Inc stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 16.06% of the shares, roughly 19.36 million MRSN shares worth $43.96 million.

VR Adviser, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.39% or 11.33 million shares worth $25.71 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.41 million shares estimated at $7.75 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million shares worth around $5.57 million.