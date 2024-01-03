Analyzing Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $3.59 changed hands at -$0.15 or -4.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $863.22M. DHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.31% off its 52-week high of $3.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.63, which suggests the last value was 82.45% up since then. When we look at Diversified Healthcare Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DHC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Instantly DHC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.96 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -4.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.01%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is 53.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diversified Healthcare Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 54.74% over the past 6 months, a 256.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $359.78 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Diversified Healthcare Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $359.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $322.92 million and $336.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Diversified Healthcare Trust earnings to increase by 13.43%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.20% per year.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04. The 1.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.07% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares while 75.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.84%. There are 75.39% institutions holding the Diversified Healthcare Trust stock share, with Flat Footed LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 23.49 million DHC shares worth $84.32 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.28% or 19.91 million shares worth $71.47 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 13.5 million shares estimated at $48.45 million under it, the former controlled 5.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 4.21% of the shares, roughly 10.12 million shares worth around $36.31 million.