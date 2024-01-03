An Overview of Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $5.64 changed hands at $0.23 or 4.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $283.13M. OM’s last price was a discount, traded about -441.67% off its 52-week high of $30.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.90, which suggests the last value was 48.58% up since then. When we look at Outset Medical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Analysts gave the Outset Medical Inc (OM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.29. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Outset Medical Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.61.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Instantly OM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.87 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 4.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.25%, with the 5-day performance at 3.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) is 7.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.12 days.

Outset Medical Inc (OM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Outset Medical Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.73% over the past 6 months, a 3.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Outset Medical Inc will rise 29.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.13 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Outset Medical Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $32.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $32.01 million and $31.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.32%. The 2024 estimates are for Outset Medical Inc earnings to decrease by -1.11%.

OM Dividends

Outset Medical Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.95% of Outset Medical Inc shares while 109.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.16%. There are 109.12% institutions holding the Outset Medical Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 14.88% of the shares, roughly 7.47 million OM shares worth $42.12 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.17% or 5.11 million shares worth $28.79 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.73 million shares estimated at $9.76 million under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.05% of the shares, roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $8.63 million.