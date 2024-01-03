An Overview Of Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT)

In the last trading session, 1.46 million Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $6.24 changed hands at $0.36 or 6.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $537.39M. COGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -151.28% off its 52-week high of $15.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.67, which suggests the last value was 41.19% up since then. When we look at Cogent Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Analysts gave the Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended COGT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cogent Biosciences Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Instantly COGT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.71 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 6.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.12%, with the 5-day performance at 8.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) is -18.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cogent Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.83% over the past 6 months, a 4.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cogent Biosciences Inc will rise 1.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.57%. The 2024 estimates are for Cogent Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 3.64%.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 12 and March 18.