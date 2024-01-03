An Overview of ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 38.61 million ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.76 changing hands around $0.56 or 46.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.62M. ABVC’s current price is a discount, trading about -962.5% off its 52-week high of $18.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 61.93% up since then. When we look at ABVC BioPharma Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Analysts gave the ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ABVC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ABVC BioPharma Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Instantly ABVC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 45.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1900 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 46.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.72%, with the 5-day performance at 45.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) is 31.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46920.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.80% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that ABVC BioPharma Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $16k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $313k and $42k respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -61.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.69%.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.42% of ABVC BioPharma Inc shares while 4.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.19%. There are 4.87% institutions holding the ABVC BioPharma Inc stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 20265.0 ABVC shares worth $39113.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 19480.0 shares worth $37598.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 18321.0 shares estimated at $35361.0 under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 14489.0 shares worth around $27965.0.