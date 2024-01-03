AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.25% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 4.53 million AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $0.69 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $78.51M. ALVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -949.28% off its 52-week high of $7.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.64, which suggests the last value was 7.25% up since then. When we look at AlloVir Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Analysts gave the AlloVir Inc (ALVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ALVR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. AlloVir Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Instantly ALVR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7937 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 1.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.25%, with the 5-day performance at -10.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) is -63.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.24 days.

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AlloVir Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.76% over the past 6 months, a 20.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AlloVir Inc will fall -16.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.10% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -104.72%. The 2024 estimates are for AlloVir Inc earnings to increase by 20.67%.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 19.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.08% of AlloVir Inc shares while 47.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.05%. There are 47.37% institutions holding the AlloVir Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.35% of the shares, roughly 9.52 million ALVR shares worth $32.37 million.

Wasatch Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.83% or 6.64 million shares worth $22.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.7 million shares estimated at $8.47 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $8.35 million.