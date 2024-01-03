Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 3.32 million Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.12 changed hands at -$0.29 or -3.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.07B. ALIT’s current price is a discount, trading about -25.49% off its 52-week high of $10.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.33, which suggests the last value was 22.04% up since then. When we look at Alight Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

Analysts gave the Alight Inc. (ALIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALIT as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alight Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Instantly ALIT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.62 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.75%, with the 5-day performance at -3.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is 2.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.01 days.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alight Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.49% over the past 6 months, a 17.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alight Inc. will rise 30.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Alight Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $880.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $942 million and $831 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Alight Inc. earnings to increase by 17.56%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.50% per year.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 02.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.19% of Alight Inc. shares while 101.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.64%. There are 101.21% institutions holding the Alight Inc. stock share, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.56% of the shares, roughly 52.48 million ALIT shares worth $484.89 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.81% or 33.86 million shares worth $312.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.54 million shares estimated at $115.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 10.6 million shares worth around $97.97 million.