Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 16.16 million Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.74. With the company’s per share price at $46.60 changed hands at -$2.54 or -5.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.06B. AFRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.62% off its 52-week high of $52.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.80, which suggests the last value was 81.12% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.89 million.

Analysts gave the Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended AFRM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.73.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 52.48 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -5.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.17%, with the 5-day performance at -5.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 35.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.76 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affirm Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 189.08% over the past 6 months, a 109.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Affirm Holdings Inc will rise 33.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $517.03 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Affirm Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $485.6 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -58.94%. The 2024 estimates are for Affirm Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 22.02%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 12.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.24% of Affirm Holdings Inc shares while 88.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.80%. There are 88.88% institutions holding the Affirm Holdings Inc stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.13% of the shares, roughly 26.68 million AFRM shares worth $409.01 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.19% or 22.02 million shares worth $337.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 21.13 million shares estimated at $323.92 million under it, the former controlled 8.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 7.46 million shares worth around $114.37 million.