Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the latest trading session, 1.75 million Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.85 changing hands around $0.12 or 16.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $190.41M. AEVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -147.06% off its 52-week high of $2.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 44.71% up since then. When we look at Aeva Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 893.04K.

Analysts gave the Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AEVA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aeva Technologies Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Instantly AEVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9024 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 16.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.19%, with the 5-day performance at -5.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) is 50.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.69 days.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aeva Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.08% over the past 6 months, a 8.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aeva Technologies Inc will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.57 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Aeva Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $188k and $1.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 735.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 93.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Aeva Technologies Inc earnings to increase by 6.32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 20 and March 25.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.01% of Aeva Technologies Inc shares while 51.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.09%. There are 51.97% institutions holding the Aeva Technologies Inc stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 12.13% of the shares, roughly 27.1 million AEVA shares worth $23.31 million.

Sylebra Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.13% or 27.1 million shares worth $23.31 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. With 3.93 million shares estimated at $3.38 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $1.89 million.